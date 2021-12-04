Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Buys $25,000.00 in Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Francis Patrick Ostronic purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Francis Patrick Ostronic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Francis Patrick Ostronic bought 10,652 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,923.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Francis Patrick Ostronic bought 1,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTH opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 130.26% and a negative net margin of 1,236.82%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

CYTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $149,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $82,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $457,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

