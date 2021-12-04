CyberMiles Price Reaches $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and $6.34 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $46,641.13 or 1.00048788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.26 or 0.00320174 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00034965 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001794 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

