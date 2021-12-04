CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.04. The company has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

