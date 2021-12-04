CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

CVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 97,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CVI stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. 572,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 1.82.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

