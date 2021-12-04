Curate (XCUR) Trading Down 18.4% This Week

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Curate has a market capitalization of $30.08 million and $1.37 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.61 or 0.00006810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00042909 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.96 or 0.00237879 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Curate

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,342,553 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

