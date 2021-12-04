Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Down 27.3% in November

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE CULP traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $10.30. 31,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,664. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after buying an additional 228,500 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 134,744 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 31,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

