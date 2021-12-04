CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Truist Securities

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.