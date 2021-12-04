CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CTI BioPharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.30.
Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.13.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
