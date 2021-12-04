Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $528.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $493.09 and a 200 day moving average of $445.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.12.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

