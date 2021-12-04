Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $108.26 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.46 and a 52 week high of $111.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.48.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

