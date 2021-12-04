Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,547,000 after acquiring an additional 939,511 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 541,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $359.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

