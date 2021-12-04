Csenge Advisory Group Buys 728 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 335,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Altria Group by 259.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 692,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $671,000. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.