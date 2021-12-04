Cryptonovae (YAE) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $41,016.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for about $0.0781 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00059911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.27 or 0.08350900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00064919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00083427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $47,735.18 or 0.99776017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,978,862 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

