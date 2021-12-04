Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 65,690.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,132,000 after acquiring an additional 356,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,613,000 after acquiring an additional 98,833 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 691,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 43,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $980.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CCRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

