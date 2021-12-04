CropperFinance (CRP) One Day Volume Hits $2.22 Million

CropperFinance (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. CropperFinance has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CropperFinance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CropperFinance has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CropperFinance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001651 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00060076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003880 BTC.

CropperFinance Coin Profile

CropperFinance (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling CropperFinance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CropperFinance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CropperFinance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CropperFinance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CropperFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CropperFinance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.