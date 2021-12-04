Critical Review: Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) vs. Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 33.58% 30.45% 1.62% Veritex 33.49% 10.17% 1.37%

Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritex has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.0% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Veritex shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Veritex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Veritex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $645.04 million 2.91 $132.58 million $7.63 7.58 Veritex $369.19 million 5.37 $73.88 million $2.42 16.63

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Veritex. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Customers Bancorp and Veritex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 2 4 0 2.67 Veritex 0 0 2 1 3.33

Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $67.80, suggesting a potential upside of 17.22%. Veritex has a consensus target price of $44.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.00%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Veritex.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Veritex on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, D.C., and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies. The BankMobile segment focuses in the state-of-the-art high-tech digital banking and disbursement services to consumers, students and the under banked nationwide, along with Banking as a Service offerings with existing and potential white label partners. The company was founded on April 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

