Critical Review: Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) & MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) and Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atrion has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MiMedx Group and Atrion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $248.23 million 3.08 -$49.28 million ($0.33) -20.64 Atrion $147.59 million 8.52 $32.12 million $17.70 39.43

Atrion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MiMedx Group. MiMedx Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atrion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MiMedx Group and Atrion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A

MiMedx Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 131.28%. Given MiMedx Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Atrion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.2% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Atrion shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Atrion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MiMedx Group and Atrion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -12.34% -1,262.51% -16.86% Atrion 20.58% 13.39% 12.05%

Summary

Atrion beats MiMedx Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.