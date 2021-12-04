Critical Analysis: Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) & Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor 13.75% 11.38% 8.22% Silicon Motion Technology 17.55% 22.46% 17.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Silicon Motion Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $507.06 million 1.60 $344.96 million $1.49 11.73 Silicon Motion Technology $539.52 million 4.86 $79.75 million $4.02 18.67

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silicon Motion Technology. Magnachip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Motion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Magnachip Semiconductor and Silicon Motion Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 2 3 0 2.60 Silicon Motion Technology 0 1 7 0 2.88

Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.74%. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus price target of $99.13, indicating a potential upside of 32.10%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than Silicon Motion Technology.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Magnachip Semiconductor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics. The company was founded in November 1995 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

