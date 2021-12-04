Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Price Down 9%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) shares traded down 9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $24.86. 11,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 190,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,878 shares of company stock worth $1,985,194. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.