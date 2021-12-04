Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Down to $4.26

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.26, but opened at $4.15. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 92,732 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. The firm had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719,056 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,970,000 after purchasing an additional 226,915 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,398,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

