Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Short Interest Up 19.6% in November

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 8,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
CS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.
Shares of CS traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,932,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $14.95.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at $10,570,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 42.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
