Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Short Interest Up 19.6% in November

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 8,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

Shares of CS traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,932,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at $10,570,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 42.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

