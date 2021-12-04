Cream Finance (CREAM) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $20.10 million and $6.04 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $32.61 or 0.00061607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00042989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.60 or 0.00237251 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

CREAM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.