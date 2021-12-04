Cosmos Price Reaches $27.25 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $27.25 or 0.00056241 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and $2.08 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,019.65 or 0.99089739 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00039014 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.06 or 0.00681077 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 283,443,450 coins and its circulating supply is 225,658,847 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.