Corra.Finance Market Cap Achieves $3.13 Million (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00004266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $42,854.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Corra.Finance has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00059512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.27 or 0.08271056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00065109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00083071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,246.37 or 0.98694455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

