Cormark Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$146.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. CSFB upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.94.

TSE RY opened at C$128.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$102.74 and a 1 year high of C$134.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$130.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$128.25.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total transaction of C$700,799.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$773,355.47. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total transaction of C$71,401.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$608,773.81. Insiders sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,843 over the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

