Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,398 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises about 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $40,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 109.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth $2,773,000. Barton Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.7% during the third quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 706,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,805,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 18.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,269,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,001,000 after buying an additional 196,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 261,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AL opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

