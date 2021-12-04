Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $44.75 Million Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the period. Cogent Communications comprises approximately 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Cogent Communications worth $44,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI opened at $74.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.77 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.38 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 664.00%.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $123,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $177,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $340,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

