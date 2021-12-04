Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $38.80 Million Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.28% of ABM Industries worth $38,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,421,000 after acquiring an additional 343,699 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,672,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABM opened at $44.73 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.35.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.51%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

