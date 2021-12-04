Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 348.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $145.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.