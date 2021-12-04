Cook Protocol (COOK) Price Tops $0.0061

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.74 million and $1.70 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00059210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.90 or 0.08247610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00081487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,541.41 or 0.99834876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,783,925 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

