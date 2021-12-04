Contrasting SiriusPoint (SPNT) and Its Competitors

SiriusPoint (NYSE: SPNT) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SiriusPoint to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint’s peers have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for SiriusPoint and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A SiriusPoint Competitors 672 2982 2661 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 18.89%. Given SiriusPoint’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SiriusPoint has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 13.66% 13.10% 3.35% SiriusPoint Competitors 6.35% 3.26% 0.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SiriusPoint and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $889.79 million $143.52 million 3.03 SiriusPoint Competitors $11.86 billion $1.35 billion 78.36

SiriusPoint’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SiriusPoint peers beat SiriusPoint on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

