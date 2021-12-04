Contrasting Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) & Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Radware has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

80.1% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Mastercard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Radware and Mastercard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $250.03 million 5.39 $9.64 million $0.34 86.15 Mastercard $15.30 billion 20.68 $6.41 billion $8.13 39.62

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Radware. Mastercard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Radware and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware 5.81% 5.76% 3.53% Mastercard 45.50% 116.88% 22.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Radware and Mastercard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 0 3 2 0 2.40 Mastercard 0 1 18 0 2.95

Radware currently has a consensus target price of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.88%. Mastercard has a consensus target price of $430.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.49%. Given Mastercard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Radware.

Summary

Mastercard beats Radware on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement. The application delivery is designed to simplify operations while ensuring business applications resilience and application service level agreement. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel and Roy Zisapel on May 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc. operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

