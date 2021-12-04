Contrasting Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Greenpro Capital and Akerna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Akerna 0 0 4 0 3.00

Akerna has a consensus target price of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 193.14%. Given Akerna’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -608.66% -78.19% -55.27% Akerna -143.97% -34.83% -22.96%

Risk & Volatility

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Akerna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Akerna’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 24.37 -$3.76 million ($0.25) -2.81 Akerna $12.57 million 5.53 -$38.73 million ($1.26) -1.79

Greenpro Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akerna. Greenpro Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akerna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Akerna beats Greenpro Capital on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

