ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200,660 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.15% of ContraFect worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in ContraFect by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 365,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 161,889 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in ContraFect by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter worth $84,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFRX shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $2.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. ContraFect Co. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $112.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.80.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ContraFect Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ContraFect

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

