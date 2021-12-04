Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 781,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $56,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 67.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $80.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.62.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

