Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.01 and last traded at C$1.98. 27,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 69,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFF. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.85 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.97. The stock has a market cap of C$87.42 million and a PE ratio of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.