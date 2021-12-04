Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.01 and last traded at C$1.98. 27,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 69,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFF. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.85 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.97. The stock has a market cap of C$87.42 million and a PE ratio of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.94.

About Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

