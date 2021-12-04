Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

CNDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Maxim Group raised shares of Conduent to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.58.

Conduent stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Conduent has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conduent during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Conduent by 53,625.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conduent during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

