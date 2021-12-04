Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 50.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

