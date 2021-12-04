Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.
TSE:CMG opened at C$4.31 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$346.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.82.
Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.
