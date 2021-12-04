Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

TSE:CMG opened at C$4.31 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$346.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.82.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.63.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

