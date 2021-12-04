Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPUH. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. 38.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPUH stock remained flat at $$9.78 on Friday. 62,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Compute Health Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

