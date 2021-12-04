Comparing Senmiao Technology (AIHS) and Its Rivals

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ: AIHS) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Senmiao Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology’s competitors have a beta of -0.52, indicating that their average stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -144.39% -1,608.66% -57.63% Senmiao Technology Competitors 42.25% -36.34% 3.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Senmiao Technology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $6.16 million -$10.36 million -1.89 Senmiao Technology Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 11.47

Senmiao Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology. Senmiao Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Senmiao Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Senmiao Technology Competitors 364 1335 1613 58 2.41

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 37.15%. Given Senmiao Technology’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Senmiao Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Senmiao Technology competitors beat Senmiao Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

