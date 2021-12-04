Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €8.30 by Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €8.30 ($9.43) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.41) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.25) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($7.95) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.37 ($7.24).

Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a fifty-two week high of €7.19 ($8.17). The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.99.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

