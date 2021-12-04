Comerica Bank Sells 5,046 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNSL. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.8% during the second quarter. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. now owns 3,812,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after purchasing an additional 732,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,282,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after acquiring an additional 386,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 160.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 294,149 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the second quarter valued at $2,473,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Communications by 49.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 181,140 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $775.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.24. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $318.58 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

