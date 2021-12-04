Comerica Bank Sells 4,155 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 20,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.76. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $18.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,743 shares of company stock valued at $161,518 in the last quarter. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.