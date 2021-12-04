Comerica Bank Sells 2,636 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 148.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 29,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

KELYA stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $653.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

KELYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

