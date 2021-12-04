Comerica Bank Sells 1,789 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Ebix worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 72,800.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 38.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 27.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $937.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.72. Ebix, Inc. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $64.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.80 million. Ebix had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.