Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,603 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of WisdomTree Investments worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,530,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter worth $210,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter worth $652,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.05 million, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

WETF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

