Comerica Bank Raises Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT opened at $247.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.13. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.