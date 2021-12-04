Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,757,000 after buying an additional 149,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 227.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,148,000 after buying an additional 6,236,125 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 48.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after buying an additional 2,378,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Primo Water by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after buying an additional 842,913 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Primo Water by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,705,000 after buying an additional 133,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,367,158 shares in the company, valued at $24,335,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,837.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,730 shares of company stock worth $9,720,361 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRMW opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -125.08 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

