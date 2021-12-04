Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.33. Columbia Financial has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 38.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 108,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 90,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 81,709 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 61,730 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 46,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

